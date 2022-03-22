Markets

Brown-Forman Says American Whiskey Will Again Enjoy Tariff-free Trade On U.S. -U.K. Tariff Deal

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman commends the Biden Administration for tariff agreement with the United Kingdom. As a result of the agreement, American whiskey will again enjoy tariff-free trade between the U.S. and the U.K. as of June 1, 2022.

The announcement follows the removal of the EU's tariff on American whiskey on January 1, 2022.

The removal of tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. exports creates more opportunities for the continued international growth of American-made products, Brown-Forman said in a statement.

