Brown-Forman Revises Full Year Outlook; Anticipates Organic Income Growth Of 12% To 16%

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said the company's business remained strong as it delivered double-digit net sales growth year-to-date, even amid significant supply chain constraints, most notably glass supply. The company believes its accelerated rate of growth keeps it on track to deliver high quality results for fiscal 2022.

Brown-Forman Corp. projects organic net sales growth of 11% to 13% for the full year. It continues to expect reported gross margin to be flat or slightly down for the full year compared to fiscal 2021. Brown-Forman anticipates organic income growth of 12% to 16% for the full year.

For the third quarter, reported operating income increased 24% to $347 million, or was up 43% on an organic basis. Earnings per share increased 19% to $0.54. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $1.04 billion increased 14% or up 22% on an organic basis from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $983.13 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.