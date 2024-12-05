News & Insights

Markets

Brown-Forman Reiterates FY24 Organic Net Sales Growth Outlook - Update

December 05, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, beverage alcohol maker Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) reiterated its organic net sales growth in the 2% to 4% range.

The estimated capital expenditure range has been updated to $180 to $190 million from $195 to $205 million.

The company said it anticipates a return to growth for organic net sales and organic operating income in fiscal 2025 driven by gains in international markets and the benefit of normalizing inventory trends.

