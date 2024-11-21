Brown-Forman raises quarterly dividend 4% to 22.65c per share

Brown-Forman (BF.B) (BF.A) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase of 4% to the quarterly cash dividend from 21.78c per share to 22.65c per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. As a result, the indicated annual cash dividend will rise from 87.12c per share to 90.60c per share. The dividend is payable on January 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 6, 2024. Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting said, “Brown-Forman believes deeply in building an enduring business, and we are proud to deliver 41 consecutive years of dividend increases. This is a testament to our long-term perspective and ongoing commitment to our valued shareholders.”

