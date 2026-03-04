Markets

Brown-Forman Q3 Earnings Decline, Stock Up In Pre-market

March 04, 2026 — 08:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B), a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages, Wednesday reported lower earnings for the third quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 2 percent.

Further, the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.

In the pre-market BF-B shares were trading up by 6.6%.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $267 million from $270 million of last year, although earnings per share increased to $0.58 from $0.57 of the prior year.

The company had reported a gain of $81 million on Equity method investment income same period last year which was absent this year.

However, revenue increased to $1.05 billion from $1.03 billion of previous year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect organic net sales decline in the low-single digit range.

Additionally, the beverage firm declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2310 per share payable on April 1, to stockholders of record on March 9.

In pre-market activity, BF-B shares were trading at $30, up 6.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.