Brown-Forman Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on March 3, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.brown-forman.com/investors/events-presentations/default.aspx

For a replay call, dial 833-962-1472 (US) or 442-268-1255 (International).

