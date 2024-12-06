Brown-Forman price target raised to $50 from $45 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Brown-Forman (BF.B) (BF.A) to $50 from $45 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. Fiscal Q2 came in above expectations, but results were aided by inventory build, with underlying U.S. category dynamics little changed compared to fiscal Q1, says the analyst, who adds that the stock’s valuation “appears reasonable.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BF.A:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.