Brown-Forman price target lowered to $49 from $53 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Brown-Forman (BF.B) to $49 from $53 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the fiscal Q2 report. The firm is below consensus on sales but generally in line on profitability.

