Brown-Forman price target lowered to $49 from $53 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Brown-Forman (BF.B) to $49 from $53 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the fiscal Q2 report. The firm is below consensus on sales but generally in line on profitability.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BF.B:
- Brown-Forman rallies after Exane starts at Buy on bottoming spirits demand
- Brown-Forman chairman Campbell Brown to step down
- Brown-Forman initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
- Brown-Forman raises quarterly dividend 4% to 22.65c per share
- Brown-Forman price target lowered to $45 from $48 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.