Brown-Forman price target lowered to $46 from $48 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Brown-Forman (BF.B) to $46 from $48 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company bested Q2 expectations, but the outlook remains murky on three fronts – expected soft Christmas, competitor excess inventories which could create a less rational environment, and the possibility of 50% EU whiskey tariffs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the prior year comparisons get easier, inventory levels and an uncertain consumer environment make an inflection difficult, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BF.B:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.