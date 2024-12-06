Brown-Forman price target lowered to $46 from $48 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Brown-Forman (BF.B) to $46 from $48 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company bested Q2 expectations, but the outlook remains murky on three fronts – expected soft Christmas, competitor excess inventories which could create a less rational environment, and the possibility of 50% EU whiskey tariffs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the prior year comparisons get easier, inventory levels and an uncertain consumer environment make an inflection difficult, the firm adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BF.B:
- Brown-Forman initiated with a Hold at Needham
- Brown-Forman Maintains Growth Outlook Amid Challenges
- Brown-Forman price target raised to $47 from $45 at Morgan Stanley
- Morning Movers: Fiserv shares drop following CEO’s nomination to Trump’s cabinet
- Brown-Forman reports Q2 EPS 55c, consensus 49c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.