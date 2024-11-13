Brown-Forman price target lowered to $43 from $50 at Citi

Citi analyst Filippo Falorni lowered the firm’s price target on Brown-Forman (BF.B) to $43 from $50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of the earnings report on December 5. The firm expects a soft quarter, driven by soft trends in the U.S., as evidenced by weak Nielsen data, and several international markets. Citi says its negative short-term view on Brown-Forman is exacerbated by tariff risk.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BF.B:
- Brown-Forman downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen
- Brown-Forman upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.