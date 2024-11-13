Brown-Forman price target lowered to $43 from $50 at Citi

Citi analyst Filippo Falorni lowered the firm’s price target on Brown-Forman (BF.B) to $43 from $50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of the earnings report on December 5. The firm expects a soft quarter, driven by soft trends in the U.S., as evidenced by weak Nielsen data, and several international markets. Citi says its negative short-term view on Brown-Forman is exacerbated by tariff risk.

