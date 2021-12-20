Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brown-Forman:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$6.6b - US$783m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Brown-Forman has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Beverage industry.

NYSE:BF.B Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2021

What Can We Tell From Brown-Forman's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Brown-Forman, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Brown-Forman's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Brown-Forman is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 119% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

