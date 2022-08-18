Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.1885

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.1885 per share on the 3rd of October. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Brown-Forman's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Brown-Forman's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to grow by 40.5% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 75% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable. NYSE:BF.B Historic Dividend August 18th 2022

Brown-Forman Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.373 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.754. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.3% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Brown-Forman May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.8% per year. Growth of 4.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

We Really Like Brown-Forman's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brown-Forman that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Brown-Forman not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

