Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.1885

The board of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.1885 per share on the 3rd of October. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Brown-Forman's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Brown-Forman was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to grow by 40.5% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 76% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

NYSE:BF.B Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Brown-Forman Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.373 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.754. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.3% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.8% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.8% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Brown-Forman Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brown-Forman might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Brown-Forman that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

