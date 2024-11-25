Brown-Forman Names Marshall Farrer To Succeed Campbell Brown As Chair Of The Board

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) announced Monday that Campbell Brown will step down as Chair of the Brown-Forman Board of Directors in July. Subject to his reelection at the annual meeting, he will continue to serve on the Board as a Director. Brown became Chair of the Board of Directors in 2021.

Marshall Farrer, a fifth-generation descendent of the company's founder and a current Director of the Board, will assume the role of Chair of the Board, subject to his reelection to the Board. He joined the Board of Directors in 2016.

Farrer will become the eleventh Brown family member and third fifth-generation family member to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Farrer started his career at Brown-Forman in 1998 as a Market Manager in the Wine Division in California, and has since held various positions of increasing responsibility. In 2006, he became Director of Latin America and the Caribbean, later moving to Sydney as Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific.

Farrer led the global expansion of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and managed the Global Travel Retail business. In 2020, he relocated to Amsterdam and London as President of Europe and joined the Executive Leadership Team.

He was named Executive Vice President and became, and continues to serve as, Brown-Forman's first Chief Strategic Growth Officer in 2023.

