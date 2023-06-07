Brown-Forman Initiates FY24 Organic Net Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, beverage alcohol maker Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said it now expected organic net sales growth in the 5% to 7% range to reflect the strength of its portfolio of brands, pricing strategy and strong consumer demand.

The company added that it anticipates continued input cost pressures to be partially offset by lower supply chain disruption costs.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.