Brown-Forman Drives Growth Through Brand Strength and Premiumization

Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B leverages its brand strength and premiumization strategy as important drivers for long-term growth. By focusing on well-established, globally recognized labels and expanding premium expressions, the company is reinforcing pricing power, supporting margins and prioritizing value-led growth.



The company is focused on leveraging its iconic brands, expanding its premium portfolio, driving innovation and bolstering global growth. Brown-Forman’s premiumization strategy centers on elevating its portfolio by prioritizing high-quality, premium brands to drive growth and align with consumers’ increasing preference for authentic spirits. The company is actively focusing on expanding its premium-plus and super-premium portfolio, particularly in emerging markets where consumer demand remains more resilient.



Brown-Forman is strengthening its premium positioning through route-to-consumer initiatives as well. A key priority is portfolio premiumization and innovation, with continued investment in premium-plus brands and new product launches like flavored whiskey variants, which are generating strong consumer engagement and helping drive incremental growth. The company is also advancing its Ready-to-Drink portfolio, expanding offerings such as New Mix and testing launches in new markets.



In addition, operational efficiency remains a priority, with the company benefiting from workforce restructuring and cost discipline, which are helping streamline operations, improve agility and reduce expenses. Brown-Forman is also leveraging its global footprint and geographic expansion strategy, particularly in emerging markets and Travel Retail, where it is allocating more resources to high-growth regions. The company has been seeing momentum across its Emerging markets for a while now.



However, a challenging macroeconomic landscape, including soft demand, weak consumer confidence and reduced discretionary spending, has been concerning. Brown-Forman’s results revealed broad-based softness across a few categories, highlighting uneven demand momentum. Nevertheless, the company’s strategy is centered on innovation, premiumization, RTD expansion, route-to-market optimization and cost efficiency, positioning it to navigate near-term headwinds alongside driving sustainable growth.

BF.B’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Brown-Forman shares have lost 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 6.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, BF.B trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58X, compared with the industry’s average of 14.73X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BF.B’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year decline of 6% and 2.6%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has increased while that of fiscal 2027 has decreased in the past 30 days.



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Brown-Forman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.5% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 6.2% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED missed the average earnings surprise by a sharp margin in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 30.5% from the year-ago number.

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Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.