Brown-Forman Corporation's (NYSE:BF.B) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 42.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Brown-Forman could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Brown-Forman's Growth Trending?

NYSE:BF.B Price Based on Past Earnings October 30th 2021

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Brown-Forman's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 20%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 12% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Brown-Forman's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Brown-Forman's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Brown-Forman's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Brown-Forman has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

