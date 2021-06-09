Brown-Forman Corp. Reveals Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $120 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $812 million from $709 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $120 Mln. vs. $128 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $812 Mln vs. $709 Mln last year.

