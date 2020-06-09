Brown-Forman Corp. Reveals Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $128 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $709 million from $744 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $128 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $709 Mln vs. $744 Mln last year.

