Brown-Forman Corp. Reports Decline In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $240 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $985 million from $989 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $240 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $985 Mln vs. $989 Mln last year.

