Brown-Forman Corp. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $227 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $231M, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $904M from $899M last year.

