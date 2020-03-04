Markets

Brown-Forman Corp. Q4 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $227 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $231M, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $904M from $899M last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $227 Mln. vs. $231M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $904M vs. $899M last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular