Brown-Forman Corp. Q4 income increases in line with estimates

June 07, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $207 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.05 billion from $1.00 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $207 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.

