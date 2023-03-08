Brown-Forman Corp. Q3 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $100 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.08 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $100 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

