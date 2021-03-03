Markets

Brown-Forman Corp. Q3 Income Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $219 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $911 million from $899 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $219 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $911 Mln vs. $899 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More