Brown-Forman Corp. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $219 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $911 million from $899 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $219 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $911 Mln vs. $899 Mln last year.

