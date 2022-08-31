Brown-Forman Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $249M, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $192M, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.01 billion from $0.91 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $249M. vs. $192M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.

