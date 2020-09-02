Markets

Brown-Forman Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $324 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $753 million from $766 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $324 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $753 Mln vs. $766 Mln last year.

