Markets

Brown-Forman Corp. Profit Declines In Q2, misses estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $236 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $994 million from $985 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $236 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $994 Mln vs. $985 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular