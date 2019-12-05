Brown-Forman Corp. Earnings Rise In Q2

Markets

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $282 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $249 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $989 million from $910 million last year.

-Earnings (Q2): $282 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $989 Mln vs. $910 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.85

