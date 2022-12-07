Brown-Forman Corp. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $227 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.09 billion from $0.99 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $227 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.

