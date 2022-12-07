Markets

Brown-Forman Corp. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

December 07, 2022 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $227 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.09 billion from $0.99 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $227 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.