Brown-Forman Corp. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income, Misses Estimates

June 05, 2025 — 08:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $146 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to $894 million from $964 million last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $894 Mln vs. $964 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, the company, said: “We anticipate the operating environment for fiscal 2026 will be challenging, with low visibility due to macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility as we face headwinds from consumer uncertainty, the potential impact from currently unknown tariffs, and lower non-branded sales of used barrels.”

BF-A was down by 12.92% at $28.84 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

