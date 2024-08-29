Brown-Forman Corp. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $195 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $951 million from $1.038 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $195 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $951 Mln vs. $1.038 Bln last year.

