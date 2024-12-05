News & Insights

Brown-Forman Corp. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

December 05, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $258 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.095 billion from $1.107 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $258 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.095 Bln vs. $1.107 Bln last year.

