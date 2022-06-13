Brown-Forman, Coca-Cola To Debut Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey And Coca-Cola RTD Cocktail

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) and The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) announced a global relationship to debut the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink or RTD pre-mixed cocktail option.

The companies stated that Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola. The beverage will be available in markets around the world, with initial launch planned for Mexico in late 2022.

Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown-Forman, said, "Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel's RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel's and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world."

