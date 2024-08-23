Brown-Forman (BF.B) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: What's in the Cards?

Brown-Forman Corporation ( BF.B ) is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 29. The alcoholic beverage bigwig’s revenues and earnings are expected to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $990 million, indicating a decline of 4.6% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 4.2% from the year-ago period’s reported number. Earnings estimates for the fiscal first quarter have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. In the trailing four quarters, BF.B delivered a negative earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Brown-Forman has been benefiting from the success of its portfolio premiumization strategy, pricing initiatives, revenue growth management strategies and aggressive brand investments. Gains across its premium and super-premium brands have been contributing to its top-line growth. BF.B has been witnessing increased demand for its brands, and growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel. This has been driving organic sales growth.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management stated that it was poised to deliver organic sales growth in fiscal 2025, driven by its pricing and revenue-growth management strategies, and gains from normalizing inventory trends. Gains from these initiatives are expected to have aided organic sales in the fiscal first quarter.

Brown-Forman Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

The company is likely to have witnessed continued growth across brands and categories in the fiscal first quarter. Strength in the Jack Daniel’s family of brands and the momentum in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) have been key drivers. Sales in the fiscal first quarter are expected to have gained from the continued consumer interest in flavor and convenience, aiding the performances of Jack Daniel’s RTD, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.



BF.B has also been on track with its pricing strategy, which has been aiming to increase prices year over year to grow sales as part of its revenue growth management initiatives. Gains from improved pricing are likely to get reflected in the company’s top-line results in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Brown-Forman has been witnessing several headwinds, including higher input costs due to inflation, tough distributor inventory comparisons and rising advertising expenses due to investments in its brands.



Brown-Forman has been witnessing higher input costs due to continued inflation in prices for agave, wood and grain. Higher input costs for these commodities have been hurting the gross margin. Going ahead, the company expects inflation to continue to negatively impact its input costs.



BF.B is expected to have witnessed tough distributor inventory comparisons for some time now due to the significant rebuilding of inventory in the prior-year quarter. The last year’s inventory rebuild was mainly the result of supply-chain disruptions.



The company has been witnessing elevated operating expenses due to higher advertising and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The incremental advertising spend mainly relates to the launch and acquisition of brands, as well as investment in its existing portfolio. This is likely to have partly dented margins and the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Elevated advertising costs are likely to have resulted from the increased promotions for its brands.



Our model predicts a gross margin of 64.1% for the fiscal first quarter, suggesting a 140-bps expansion from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our model estimates SG&A expenses to increase 2.8% year over year, with a 140-bps rise in the SG&A expense rate.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Brown-Forman has an Earnings ESP of -3.98% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

