Brown-Forman (BF.B) to Sell Finlandia Vodka to Coca-Cola HBC

Brown-Forman Corporation ( BF.B ) inked a deal to sell the Finlandia vodka brand to Coca-Cola HBC AG for $220 million, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is likely to close in the second half of this year.



BF.B had acquired Finlandia from Altia Corp. in 2004. The divestiture comes after Brown-Forman’s dwindling prospects for Finlandia stemming from its suspension of operations in Russia, which was a key market for the vodka brand.

Coca-Cola HBC has served as Finlandia’s distributor for 17 long years. This deal will help Coca-Cola HBC to focus on its core non-alcoholic ready-to-drink portfolio.

What Else Should You Know?

Brown-Forman has been gaining from the premiumization of its portfolio and aggressive brand investments. Continued strength in its brands, mainly Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, bodes well.



BF.B’s underlying sales for fiscal 2023 were aided by the company’s portfolio strength and growth across all geographic regions. The company’s overall sales in the United States advanced 3% on a reported and organic basis. The rise was driven by volume gains for Woodford Reserve, owing to the rise in distributor inventories, and higher pricing across Jack Daniel’s portfolio, as well as the launch of the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Ready-to-Drink (RTD).



The developed international market reported sales growth of 4%, with organic sales rising 10%. The improvement can be attributed to volume gains for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s RTDs. Additionally, higher pricing for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has aided the results.



The emerging markets registered 18% net sales growth, whereas organic sales improved 24%, backed by the growth of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey in the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, as well as the continued double-digit growth of New Mix in Mexico. Net sales in the Travel Retail channel advanced 41% on a reported basis and 43% on an organic basis due to higher volumes for the majority of the portfolio, as travel trends continued to rebound.



In fiscal 2023, net sales for Jack Daniel’s family of brands were up 4% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis. The brand’s sales were driven by solid demand, higher pricing and the estimated increase in distributor inventories. Strength in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey in the international markets and the Travel Retail channel were major growth drivers.

Notably, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey reported sales growth of 3% and organic growth of 8%. Sales benefited from strong consumer demand and higher pricing. The continued consumer interest in flavor and convenience boosted the performance of Jack Daniel’s RTD, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.



Premium bourbon brands reported sales growth of 23% and organic sales growth of 24% in fiscal 2023, driven by double-digit growth in Woodford Reserve and Old Forester. An estimated rise in distributor inventories, along with higher volumes and pricing, boosted sales for Woodford Reserve and Old Forester. Jack Daniel’s RTDs/Ready-to-Pours benefited from the introduction of the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD, as well as the launch of Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, resulting in year-over-year sales growth of 11% and 16% on an organic basis. New Mix reported sales growth of 53% and organic sales growth of 45%, driven by market share gains in Mexico, as well as higher volumes and prices.



Brown-Forman’s tequila portfolio witnessed year-over-year sales growth of 10% each on a reported basis and an organic basis. This was driven by double-digit sales growth for the el Jimador and Herradura brands. Sales increased 11% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis for the Herradura brand, driven by higher prices and volumes in Mexico, and volume growth in the United States partly due to an estimated increase in distributor inventories. el Jimador reported year-over-year sales growth of 13% on a reported basis and 14% on an organic basis, driven by growth across all geographic regions, particularly in emerging markets and the United States.



The company has also been on track with its long-term pricing strategy, which aims to increase prices year over year to grow sales as part of its revenue growth management initiatives.



Driven by these factors, the company delivered a solid year-over-year performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents advanced 36% year over year. Net sales of $1,046 million increased 5% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on an organic basis.



Consequently, management issued an upbeat fiscal 2024 view. It anticipates organic sales growth of 5-7% for fiscal 2024. The company is optimistic about organic sales and organic operating income growth. BF.B anticipates trends to normalize after two consecutive years of double-digit organic sales growth. Based on the aforementioned assumptions, Brown-Forman expects the organic operating income to increase 6-8% year over year, driven by lower supply-chain disruption costs, partly offset by continued input cost pressures.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.2% growth.

