Brown-Forman - (BF.A) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Brown-Forman - said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.82 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $62.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown-Forman -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BF.A is 0.09%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 17,931K shares. The put/call ratio of BF.A is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brown-Forman - is 70.44. The forecasts range from a low of 61.30 to a high of $95.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.38% from its latest reported closing price of 62.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brown-Forman - is 4,167MM, a decrease of 0.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindsell Train holds 2,931K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BF.A by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 2,449K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BF.A by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,602K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BF.A by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,061K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BF.A by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 843K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown-Forman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Brown–Forman Corporation is an American company, one of the largest in the spirits and wine business. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, it manufactures several well known brands throughout the world, including Jack Daniels, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Finlandia, Herradura, Korbel, and Chambord.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.