Brown-Forman B (BF.B) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Brown-Forman B (BF.B) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.08 billion, down 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Brown-Forman B metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by product category- Non-branded and bulk' of $20.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Developed International' should come in at $295.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Travel Retail' to come in at $39.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Emerging' reaching $219.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Brown-Forman B have experienced a change of -3.5% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BF.B is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

