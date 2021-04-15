Brown-Forman: Leanne Cunningham To Succeed Morreau As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said Jane Morreau, executive vice president, chief financial officer, will be leaving the company on July 1. Leanne Cunningham, senior vice president, shareholder relations officer, global commercial finance and financial planning and analysis, has been appointed chief financial officer, effective July 2.

Cunningham has served Brown-Forman for more than 25 years in a variety of roles. Currently, she is responsible for the strategy, direction, and oversight of financial forecasting and reporting across the global business.

"Leanne is a proven leader with relationships in the investment community and with our long-term shareholders," said CEO Lawson Whiting.

