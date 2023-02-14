Brown Capital Management Now Owns 9.18% of Helios Technologies (HLIO)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO). This represents 9.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.68MM shares and 8.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.09% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helios Technologies is $73.70. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.09% from its latest reported closing price of $66.94.

The projected annual revenue for Helios Technologies is $864MM, a decrease of 4.76%. The projected annual EPS is $3.51, an increase of 8.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helios Technologies. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIO is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 36,609K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,614K shares representing 14.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,616K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 16.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,638K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,597K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,556K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,094K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 87.26% over the last quarter.

Helios Technologies Declares $0.09 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $66.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Helios Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

