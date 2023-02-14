Brown Capital Management Now Owns 8.70% of Enfusion Inc - (ENFN)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.00MM shares of Enfusion Inc - Class A (ENFN). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 4.34MM shares and 6.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.06% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enfusion Inc - is $12.14. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.06% from its latest reported closing price of $11.13.

The projected annual revenue for Enfusion Inc - is $194MM, an increase of 36.68%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enfusion Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENFN is 0.11%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 49,233K shares. The put/call ratio of ENFN is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 14,040K shares representing 20.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 6,490K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,975K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,420K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 24.34% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,334K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 45.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 133.93% over the last quarter.

Enfusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Enfusion's solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. Enfusion simplifies investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle. Designed for the cloud from inception, Enfusion provides a flexible and simplified end-to-end solution that allows investment managers to focus their time and resources on investment performance. This enables us to build long-term partnerships with its clients, offering a solution that is not only tailored to meet their business needs today, but has the depth and breadth of capability to support them as they grow or enter new markets or asset classes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.