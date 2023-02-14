Brown Capital Management Now Owns 7.48% of Inogen (INGN)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.72MM shares of Inogen Inc (INGN). This represents 7.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 2.68MM shares and 11.73% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inogen is $27.88. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of $23.84.

The projected annual revenue for Inogen is $422MM, an increase of 15.35%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inogen. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGN is 0.13%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 26,467K shares. The put/call ratio of INGN is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,673K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,084K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 122.64% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 957K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 920K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing a decrease of 74.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 39.50% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 825K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

