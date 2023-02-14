Brown Capital Management Now Owns 6.94% of Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.90MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 6.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 3.42MM shares and 8.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.62% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardiovascular Systems is $20.81. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from its latest reported closing price of $19.70.

The projected annual revenue for Cardiovascular Systems is $264MM, an increase of 9.99%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardiovascular Systems. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSII is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 44,119K shares. The put/call ratio of CSII is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,988K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,338K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,655K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing a decrease of 81.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 44.06% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,360K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 1,300K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 27.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSII by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Cardiovascular Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company's orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.