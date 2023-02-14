Brown Capital Management Now Owns 5.69% of Glaukos (GKOS)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.71MM shares of Glaukos Corp (GKOS). This represents 5.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 6.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.07% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glaukos is $57.83. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.07% from its latest reported closing price of $50.26.

The projected annual revenue for Glaukos is $315MM, an increase of 10.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glaukos. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKOS is 0.16%, an increase of 12.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 53,788K shares. The put/call ratio of GKOS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,386K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing an increase of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,478K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,905K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,571K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 72.78% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,568K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 36.65% over the last quarter.

Glaukos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

