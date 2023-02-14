Brown Capital Management Now Owns 5.47% of Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.15MM shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO). This represents 5.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.96MM shares and 8.73% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.79% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from its latest reported closing price of $33.76.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is $659MM, an increase of 19.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 77,401K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,816K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,760K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,182K shares, representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 66,355.65% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,542K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares, representing a decrease of 29.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,534K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,461K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.