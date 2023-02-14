Brown Capital Management Now Owns 4.62% of Smartsheet (SMAR)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.07MM shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR). This represents 4.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.94MM shares and 5.48% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.99% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smartsheet is $47.85. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from its latest reported closing price of $43.11.

The projected annual revenue for Smartsheet is $776MM, an increase of 8.95%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smartsheet. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMAR is 0.45%, an increase of 14.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 148,211K shares. The put/call ratio of SMAR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 15,264K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,180K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 16.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,354K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares, representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 59.65% over the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 5,266K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares, representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 61.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,802K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 6.68% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,790K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,793K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Smartsheet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smartsheet is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more.

