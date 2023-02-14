Brown Capital Management Now Owns 3.96% of Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.47MM shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH). This represents 3.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.89% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is $177.07. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.47% from its latest reported closing price of $145.77.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is $830MM, an increase of 8.19%. The projected annual EPS is $2.65, an increase of 28.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.34%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 76,926K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 3,892K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,773K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,816K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,643K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 50.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,878K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

