Brown Capital Management Now Owns 3.36% of Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT). This represents 3.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 7.07MM shares and 5.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 35.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duck Creek Technologies is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of $18.81.

The projected annual revenue for Duck Creek Technologies is $335MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duck Creek Technologies. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 13.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCT is 0.11%, an increase of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 125,151K shares. The put/call ratio of DCT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Accenture holds 21,071K shares representing 15.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 17,131K shares representing 12.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCT by 6.64% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,094K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 9,234K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,438K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCT by 12.50% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,447K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCT by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Duck Creek Technologies Background Information

Duck Creek Technologies develops industry-specific software that helps insurance carriers to deploy and manage their products and services.

