Brown Capital Management Now Owns 2.69% of Proto Labs (PRLB)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Proto Labs Inc (PRLB). This represents 2.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 6.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.78% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Proto Labs is $36.21. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.78% from its latest reported closing price of $34.23.

The projected annual revenue for Proto Labs is $482MM, a decrease of 1.31%. The projected annual EPS is $1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto Labs. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLB is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.75% to 25,226K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLB is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,012K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,938K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 18.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 19.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 697K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 19.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 598K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Proto Labs Background Information

Protolabs is the world's leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle.

