Brown Capital Management Now Owns 2.61% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.00MM shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD). This represents 2.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 16.26MM shares and 9.93% of the company, a decrease in shares of 75.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.39% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.39% from its latest reported closing price of $11.20.

The projected annual revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is $449MM, an increase of 6.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, an increase of 4.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRWD is 0.22%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.11% to 197,832K shares. The put/call ratio of IRWD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 16,390K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,340K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,858K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 10,902K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,728K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,722K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,926K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,914K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.