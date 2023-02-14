Brown Capital Management Now Owns 14.20% of CryoPort (CYRX)

Fintel reports that Brown Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.96MM shares of CryoPort Inc (CYRX). This represents 14.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 5.91MM shares and 12.18% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.85% and an increase in total ownership of 2.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.66% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CryoPort is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.66% from its latest reported closing price of $21.45.

The projected annual revenue for CryoPort is $268MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.19%, a decrease of 26.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 58,097K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares, representing an increase of 25.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,059K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares, representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,485K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 9.14% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,305K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764K shares, representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 30.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 16.08% over the last quarter.

CryoPort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.